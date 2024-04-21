Kabul [Afghanistan], April 21 (ANI): Nine people were killed after their houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the Greshk and Kajaki districts of Afghanistan's Helmand province, Khaama Press reported, citing the Taliban-appointed local authorities.

In a statement, the Taliban-appointed head of information and culture in Helmand said that the incident first happened on Thursday night in the Abghol area of the Kajaki district.

Also Read | TikTok Ban: US Moves Closer to Banning TikTok as House of Representatives Votes to Ban Chinese App If Parent Company ByteDance Refuses to Divest.

According to the statement, these houses were demolished due to severe flooding, claiming the lives of seven members of a family, including one man, four women, and two children, Khaama Press reported.

According to Taliban-appointed authorities, one woman lost her life, one child was killed, and another was injured after the house roof collapsed on Friday night.

Also Read | Mid-Air Trauma: Passenger’s Leg ‘Snaps in Half’ After Flight Suffers Turbulence En Route to New Zealand, Endures Pain For Six Hours.

The deaths have been reported in Helmand amid heavy rainfall and floods in Afghanistan in recent days, which have claimed the lives of many people and caused material losses in various provinces of Afghanistan. According to the Taliban-led Ministry of Disaster Management, 70 people have lost their lives.

Earlier this week, the Taliban-led ministry said that 235 houses have been destroyed and 600 heads of cattle have been killed due to recent floods, as reported by the Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office in Afghanistan said that they will make efforts to provide permanent housing to flood-impacted people to address their urgent needs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)