Kabul [Afghanistan], July 4 (ANI): A relative of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was shot dead in Kabul, Afghan media reported on Saturday.

As per the reports, Police on Saturday said cousin of Ghani was found shot dead inside his home in Kabul.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

