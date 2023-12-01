Kabul [Afghanistan], December 1 (ANI): Germany has announced humanitarian aid of 60 million euros for Afghanistan. The monetary assistance will help Afghans who have returned from Pakistan and the victims of the earthquake in Herat province, Khaama Press reported.

The German embassy announced on Thursday on its social media platform, X, that the money will help Afghans who have returned from Pakistan.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Israeli President Isaac Herzog Seeks India's Help in Release of Hostages Held Captive by Hamas Militants in Gaza.

Germany will provide this aid via the World Food Programme, which it has entrusted to this organisation.

This aid was given to the people of Herat impacted by the earthquake by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It said that the funds would help UN agencies carrying out humanitarian work in Afghanistan as well as groups like Caritas, Save the Children, World Vision, and others, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Meets PM Narendra Modi in Dubai, Welcomes His Green Credit Initiative (Watch Video).

Germany's assistance to Afghanistan is indicative of its commitment to tackling the humanitarian issues in the area.

The suffering of impacted and vulnerable people in Afghanistan will be lessened, and their basic needs will be satisfied, thanks to this financial support, reported Khaama Press.

It has been over two years since the Taliban banned girls from attending schools after sixth grade in Afghanistan and has not taken any action to reopen educational institutions for girls.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have issued several decrees that impose restrictions on women.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment or public spaces.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the country's economic situation has deteriorated. The Afghans have repeatedly complained of lack of basic amenities under the interim government and the country is now heavily dependent on humanitarian aid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)