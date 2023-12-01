Dubai [UAE], December 1 (ANI): Appreciating India's efforts in the areas of sustainable development and climate action under its G20 Presidency, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi' s Green Credit Initiative in Dubai.

PM Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met each other on the sidelines of the COP28 Global Climate Action Summit in Dubai earlier today and exchanged views on priorities and concerns of the Global South related to climate action, climate finance, and technology.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Need To Add Positive Points to Earth's 'Health Card', Says PM Narendra Modi; Web Portal of Green Credits Programme Launched (Watch Video).

"UN Secretary-General appreciated India's efforts in the areas of sustainable development, climate action, MDB reforms, and disaster management under the G20 Presidency. He welcomed the PM's Green Credit Initiative," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

"He affirmed his intention to work with India to build on the achievements of India's Presidency and take them forward at the UN Summit of the Future 2024," the MEA release said.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: India Achieved Emission Intensity-Related Target 11 Years Ago, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Secretary General for his support during India's G20 Presidency. He highlighted India's initiatives and progress in achieving climate goals.

"Both leaders exchanged views on priorities and concerns of the Global South related to climate action, climate finance, technology and reforms of multilateral governance and financial institutions, including the UN," the MEA said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and European Council President Charles Michel, launched the web portal of the Green Credits Programme at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

"The manner in which we give importance to our health card in life, we have to similarly start thinking in the context of environment. We will have to see what is to be done to add positive points to Earth's Health Card. I think this is what green Credit is," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, together with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, co-hosted the high-level event on the 'Green Credits Programme' at COP-28.

The event saw the participation of the Swedish Prime Minister, the Mozambique President and the President of the European Council.

The Prime Minister invited all nations to join this initiative.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the Green Credit Initiative has been conceptualised as a mechanism to incentivize voluntary pro-planet actions as an effective response to the challenge of climate change.

It envisions the issue of green credits for plantations on waste or degraded lands and river catchment areas to rejuvenate and revive natural ecosystems.

The web platform launched today would serve as a repository of policies and best practises that incentivize environment-friendly actions.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, on the sidelines of the COP 28 summit in Dubai, also met the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

The two leaders, during the bilateral meeting, exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region.

"The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages. Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population," the Ministry of External Affairs release said.

PM Modi also emphasised India's support for a two-state solution and an early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

Following the meeting with the Israeli President, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Had a very productive meeting with President @Isaac_Herzog of Israel earlier today. Our talks covered a wide range of global and bilateral issues."

COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.

PM Modi earlier said that India is among the few countries which is on course to meet its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of efforts to combat climate change and proposed that the country will host COP33 in 2028. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)