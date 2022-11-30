New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The India International Trade Fair 2022 (IITF) held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi awarded a gold medal in the foreign sector to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported quoting a statement issued by the embassy of Afghanistan to India.

Afghanistan was among the 17 participating foreign countries. The IITF 2022 trade fair that was held between November 14 to November 27 was the 41st edition of the annual event and was taking place for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic. It was undertaken by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) which is a division of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

More than 2500 domestic and foreign traders were at the trade fair. This year the name given to this fair was 'Little India'. Further, according to the embassy statement quoted by Khaama Press this year, the goods that were exhibited by the traders from Afghanistan included carpets, handicrafts, fresh and dried fruits, semi-precious stones, Afghan sweets, and much more.

During IITF 2022 Afghanistan traders were awarded the gold medal, Thailand received the Silver Medal, Turkiye received the Bronze medal and Baharain was awarded a special appreciation certificate in the Foreign sector. The panel that awarded these awards included university professors, industrialists and representatives from the media sector. The result of the event was released after observing the event for 15 days.

These events can be a boost to the already suffering traders that are under problem after the Taliban overthrew the previous government.(ANI)

