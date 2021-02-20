Addis Ababa [Africa], February 20 (ANI/Xinhua): African countries have reported 3,799,029 COVID-19 cases as of Friday evening, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 on the continent has risen to 100,359, it added.South Africa has reported 48,708 deaths from COVID-19, the highest death toll in Africa, followed by

Egypt and Morocco with 10,201 and 8,524, respectively.

A total of 3,349,323 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the continent so far.

The African Union has emphasized that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic "is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis." (ANI/Xinhua)

