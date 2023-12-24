Tel Aviv [Israel], December 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that its Special Forces, together with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) operated overnight in a counter-terrorism operation in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarm.

As part of the operation, combat engineering devices uncovered and destroyed IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) that were deployed under and on the sides of the roads. In addition, a wanted person suspected of trafficking in weapons was arrested.

Also Read | Indonesia: 13 Workers Killed, 38 Others Injured in Furnace Explosion at Nickel Factory in Morowali Industrial Park (Watch Video).

During the activity, suspects threw explosives and fired weapons at the Israeli forces who returned fire.

An IDF soldier was slightly injured and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Also Read | US Shocker: Cab Driver Abandons Indian Origin Woman in Middle of Nowhere During Ride, Steals Her Luggage and Documents in Massachusetts (Watch Video).

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, approximately 2,450 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley area, approximately 1,210 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)