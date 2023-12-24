Massachusetts, December 24: Although online taxi services have made our lives simpler, there are occasionally a number of risks associated with using them. A woman was recently abandoned by her Lyft driver, who also grabbed all of her stuff, leaving her stranded on the road. The incident happened as Cambridge, Massachusetts resident Shreya Verma was travelling to Logan International Airport to catch a flight to India. Now, the woman is pleading for the return of her stolen goods.

Shreya Verma's issue arose when, shortly after her Lyft ride began, she realised she had neglected to pack her headphones. She motioned for the driver to turn around and wait while she quickly retrieved her headphones. 'Main Friendship Krna Chahta Hu': Uber Cab Driver Sends 'Inappropriate Messages' on Woman's WhatsApp Number After Ride, Company Responds.

However, when she got back, she found that her belongings were missing and the driver had cancelled the trip. She was reported as stating, "I lost everything," in an NBC 10 Boston broadcast. It included everything. Along with two luggage full of valuables, along with a bag in the backseat that included important paperwork such as her job permission, passport, and visa.

Shreya Verma Describes Her Ordeal

Furthermore, the woman is having trouble finding out about the driver even after contacting Lyft customer service. Lyft advised her that in order to obtain the driver's details, a subpoena would be required. "Police can't even begin investigating because they don't have a licence plate, driver details, anything," the victim stated. A Cambridge police representative stated that in order to get the required data, the department is collaborating with the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. Kallada Travels Bus Abandons Woman at Night, Makes Her Run on Highway in Tirunelveli.

In addition, police are asking anyone with knowledge to come forward and are looking into the possibility that the motorist intended to steal the items. Shreya Verma posted on her LinkedIn profile about the regrettable episode in which the CEO of Lyft saw her post and quickly expressed regret for it. Especially at this critical juncture, when her father is facing cancer, the incident has kept Shreya from being reunited with her family in India.

