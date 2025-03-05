Washington DC [US], March 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said that if Canada imposes retaliatory tariffs on the US, America would also increase its tariff to a similar amount.

Trump's remark came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will be implementing 25 per cent tariffs against USD 155 billion worth of American products.

On Tuesday itself, US President Trump posted on his social media platform, "Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!"

The announcement by the Canadian PM was done in a speech on Tuesday. Subsequently, he also shared the information via a series of quotes on X.

"The moment U.S. tariffs came into effect this morning, so did the Canadian response. Canada will be implementing 25% tariffs against $155 billion of American products. Starting with $30 billion worth of goods immediately, and the remaining $125 billion in 21 days' time", the post said on X.

Calling Canada the closest partner, ally and friend of the US, Trudeau said that Canada will not back down from the fight when the "country is at stake".

"Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada: their closest partner and ally -- their closest friend. Canadians are reasonable, but we will not back down from a fight. Not when our country is at stake", the post noted.

In his speech, Trudeau said, "They have chosen to launch a trade war that will first and foremost harm the American families".

Speaking about Fentanyl crisis, Trudeau highlighted the actions taken by the Canadian government to address the issue.

In his remarks he paid special attention towards the issue of tariffs and emphasised, "there is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today".

The US President has repeatedly framed his aggressive tariff policy as aimed at boosting domestic industrial production, Al Jazeera reported.

Beyond the tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada and China, Trump has already ordered sweeping tariffs on aluminium and steel imports. He has also ordered his advisers to assess reciprocal tariffs for any trade agreement deemed unequal.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested the best way for foreign companies to avoid tariffs: Move to the US, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

