Kyiv, March 4: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called his last week's public spat with the US President Donald Trump “regrettable” and said that Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table “as soon as possible” to bring lasting peace closer. In a long post on X, the Ukrainian president said the Oval Office meeting, at which he clashed publicly with President Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance, was “regrettable” and that it was time to make things right. Zelensky’s note comes a day after the Trump administration put a pause on all aid to Ukraine till such time as it takes to determine if the Ukrainian President wanted to end the war.

“None of us wants an endless war,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.” The Ukrainian president went on to propose first steps in the cessation of hostilities with Russia. ‘Volodymyr Zelensky Should Apologise’, Says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Following His Meeting With Donald Trump in Oval Office.

Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Spat With Donald Trump ‘Regrettable’

I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2025

“We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.” He was mindful of addressing frustration felt by the Trump administration that he did not feel appreciative enough about the help his country has received from the US.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.” He addressed the issue of the Oval Office meeting blowup that played out on TV screens around the world. He had questioned the Trump administration’s efforts to end the war through diplomacy and had been rebuked in turn by Trump and Vance for not being grateful and respectful enough. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Says ‘We Are Grateful for All Support We Have Received From US’.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

The Ukrainian President concluded by announcing in the post he was ready to sign an agreement with the US on rare earth mineral reserves in Ukraine. ”Any time and in any convenient format as we see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively,” he claimed.

