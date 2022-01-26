Book on UP CM Yogi Adityanath travels from east to west coast of America.

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): A book describing the "transformation" of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath is evoking curiosity among the diaspora in the United States, its author Shantanu Gupta has said.

Shantanu Gupta, who started his US tour of the book on Yogi Adiyanath from New York and New Jersey last week, said many non-resident Indians were curious and wanted to know the Uttar Pradesh's growth story under a monk Chief Minister in the light of upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The author said he is amazed to see the curiosity among diaspora to know more about the transformation of Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath and the book 'The monk who transformed Uttar Pradesh' provides the answers.

Shantanu Gupta has written two books on Yogi Adityanath, the other being 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister'.

During the visit, he will attend multiple events organized by the Indian diaspora and talk about both books.

Gupta said spiritual organization Om Kriya Yog and World NRI Association along with other Indian organizations are organizing the book discussion events in more than a dozen states and cities of United States - New York, New Jersey, Boston, Washington DC, North Carolina, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Shantanu Gupta said he will attend multiple events for his book in community centres, think tanks, temples, universities, media studios, city libraries and will meet intellectuals from the Indian diaspora during his stay in the United States.

"We have seen how Yogi Adityanath has brought Uttar Pradesh from a Bimaru Pradesh to a state which is first in the implementation of 45 central government schemes, which is second in GSDP, second in Ease of Doing Business and many such positive indices," he said.

Shantanu Gupta said after the book 'The Monk Who Transformed Uttar Pradesh' was released in December, he did two big online launches of his book for the Indian diaspora in Europe and Australia.

In the book discussion organized by Overseas Friends of BJP for the diaspora in 13 cities of Europe - BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and BJP's foreign cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale - shared their thoughts along with Shantanu Gupta. Sudhanshu Trivedi applauded his college junior Shantanu Gupta's work and noted that Uttar Pradesh has seen a sea positive change in Yogi Adityanath's tenure.

Ex-director at Infosys, Mohandas Pai has written the foreword for the book.

"When Yogi Adityanath took over as CM, Lutyens Delhi--the name by which the power structure and supporters of the ancient regime are known--exploded in anger and derision. They questioned his capability to be CM, abused him roundly, and predicted the total failure of his regime. They forget that he was a 5-time MP, a person of great accomplishment as an MP going by his track record in Parliament, had toured most districts of UP and knew the living conditions of the people of UP more than any of his critics," Pai said.

The book has been published by Garuda Prakashan.

Mata Rajyalaxmi of Om Kriya Yog said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is training a new set of next-generation leaders under him and Yogi Adityanath is one of them.

Asked how the NRI community is seeing the duo of PM Modi and CM Yogi, Shantanu replied that he always hears terms like 'Ram-Laxman ki Jodi', 'Ram-Hanuman ki jodi' and 'double engine ki sarkar' from the members of the Indian diaspora for them.

He added that UP + Yogi = Upyogi, the term coined by PM Narendra Modi for the effective governance by Yogi Adityanath, has become quite popular among the Indian diaspora in the United States.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held from February 10 in seven phases. (ANI)

