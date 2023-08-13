Ottawa, August 13: A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday, Australia Today reported. The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada. “#Breaking Another #Hindu temple vandalised in #Canada by #Khalistan extremists – bogus #Khalistanreferendum posters put at door of @surreymandir to create fear among #Indian community,” Australia Today said on Twitter.

The posters shared by Australia Today, read “Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination”. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms. The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene. Hindu Temple Desecrated in Canada Video: Pro-Khalistan Supporters Vandalise Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey With Anti-India Graffiti, 'Wanted' Posters of Indian Embassy Officials Pasted on Gate.

Canada के हिंदू मंदिर में खालिस्तानी समर्थकों ने की तोड़फोड़, भारत विरोधी नारे लिखे, CCTV फुटेज आया सामने खालिस्तानियों ने Surrey में मंदिर के मुख्य दरवाजे पर खालिस्तानी हरदीप सिंह निज्जर की मौत को लेकर पोस्टर चिपका दिए, जिसमें जनमत संग्रह की बात लिखी गई है. pic.twitter.com/Wwx7MFvU7l — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) August 13, 2023

The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June this year. Meanwhile, this is not the first such attack on Hindu temple in Canada. Multiple such incidents have been carried out by the Khalistani extremists. Several incidents were also recorded this year itself. Temple Vandalised in Australia: Pro-Khalistani Elements Vandalise BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Sydney, Hang 'Khalistan Flag' on Gate.

In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario. Earlier in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of the Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

