In British Columbia, Canada, a well-known Hindu temple was defaced with anti-Indian graffiti. At midnight on Saturday, posters for the Khalistan referendum were also taped to the temple's front entrance. "Canada investigates India's role in June 18th assassination", the poster read. The poster at the door also had a photo of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Surrey, is one of the largest and most historic in British Columbia. The Indian community was deeply outraged by this incident. The act of spreading hateful sentiments towards India by defacing the temple walls was vehemently condemned by the mayor of Brampton. "Canada investigates India's role in June 18th assassination", the poster read. Temple Vandalised in Australia: Pro-Khalistani Elements Vandalise BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Sydney, Hang 'Khalistan Flag' on Gate.

Hindu Temple Desecrated in Canada Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)