San Francisco, Jun 13 (AP) The Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a federal judge's order that directed President Donald Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California after he deployed them there following protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids.

The court said it would hold a hearing on the matter on June 17.

The ruling Thursday night came only hours after a federal judge's order was to take effect at noon Friday. That judge ruled the Guard deployment was illegal and both violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded Trump's statutory authority. The order applied only to the National Guard troops and not Marines who were also deployed to the LA protests. The judge said he would not rule on the Marines because they are not out on the streets yet. (AP)

