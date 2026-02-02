PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: K. V. Toys India Limited (BSE: 544641), a fast-growing toy manufacturer and distributor in India, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the incorporation of a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), INDO MANUFACTURERS LLP, as part of the Company's strategic expansion plans.

Also Read | Shab-e-Barat 2026: Millions Observe 'Night of Forgiveness' Tonight; History, Meaning and Rituals Explained.

The Company will hold a 55% capital contribution and profit-sharing ratio in the proposed LLP, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies and long-term growth.

Strategic Rationale

Also Read | Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.

The formation of the LLP is aimed at enabling backward integration, allowing the Company to transition from an OEM-led model toward increased in-house manufacturing. This move is expected to improve supply chain reliability, enhance operational flexibility, and support scalable growth.

Operations at the new manufacturing facility are expected to commence from Q1 FY2027, with the LLP likely to be formed within the next 30 days, subject to customary conditions.

Investment Details

The initial capital contribution to the LLP shall be approximately ₹55,000. The total capital expenditure for the proposed manufacturing facility is estimated at approximately ₹2 crore, which is proposed to be funded through capital contribution by the LLP partners and/or through debt. Further investments, if any, will be made as required, subject to business needs. At the initial stage, the facility is expected to achieve an average production capacity of approximately 1,75,000 units per month.

About K.V. Toys India Limited:

K.V. Toys India Limited incorporated in 2009, K. V. Toys India Limited is engaged in the contract manufacturing and sale of plastic-moulded and metal-based toys across educational and recreational segments. The Company has evolved from an importer and trader to a domestic manufacturing-focused organization with a diversified product portfolio of over 700 SKUs, spanning vehicles, dolls, animal figurines, toy guns, puzzles, bubbles, and more.

The Company markets proprietary brands including Alia & Olivia, Yes Motors, Thunder Strike, and Funny Bubbles, and operates a manufacturing facility in Kalher, Bhiwandi, supported by a network of OEM partners to ensure consistent quality and output.

With a distribution reach covering 2,000+ general trade customers, over 30 modern retail chains, major e-commerce platforms, and quick-commerce partners, K. V. Toys India Limited has established a strong presence across Tier I, II, and III cities in India. The Company has also initiated exports, delivering its first international order to Germany while actively exploring additional global opportunities.

The Company was listed on the BSE in December 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)