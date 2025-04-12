New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Friday expressed appreciation towards US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Taking to X, Jaishankar appreciated the counter-terrorism cooperation between India and the US, bringing Rana to India after 17 years since the attack.

"Appreciate the counter-terrorism cooperation between our two countries. This is indeed a big step in ensuring justice for the victims of 26/11 attacks," Jaishankar stated, replying to Rubio's post.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Rubio confirmed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India, where he will face charges for his role in planning the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Sharing a post on X, Rubio wrote, "We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come."

Tahawwur Rana, who is among the main accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was extradited to India from the USA on Thursday.

The United States Department of Justice has termed the extradition of convicted terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana as "a critical step" toward seeking justice for the victims of the 26/11 heinous Mumbai terror attacks.

"Rana's extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks," the Department of Justice said in a statement dated April 10, 2025.

Rana, 64, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, was extradited to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the DoJ statement said.

He is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organisation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully secured the extradition of Rana after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move. (ANI)

