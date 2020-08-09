Phoenix, Aug 8 (AP) Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 1,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 56 more deaths.

The figures from the Department of Health Services increased the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases to nearly 186,000 and the reported death toll to 4,137.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The hospitalisations for coronavirus and use of intensive care beds and ventilators have been declining since mid-July. (AP)

