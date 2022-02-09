Panjshir [Afghanistan], February 9 (ANI): The Taliban has surrounded the Parandeh valley in Afghanistan's Panjshir province and arrested local residents, as per local sources.

This armed clash between residents and the Taliban in Panjshir province broke out after a Taliban vehicle was hit by a mine explosion.

Also Read | Canada Truckers Protest: India Asks Its Citizens To ‘Remain Alert’ Amid COVID-19 Protest in Ottawa.

According to the sources, the armed clash has been going on in the area as of February 7 in the province.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul last year in mid-August.

Also Read | Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Wear Queen’s Kohinoor Crown When Prince Charles Becomes King: Report.

This new conflict comes at a time when a combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)