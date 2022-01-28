Kathmandu, Jan 28 (PTI) A one-horned rhino was found dead in a roadside ditch near Chitawan National Park in southern Nepal, prompting the authorities to issue an arrest warrant against the owner of a construction company.

The arrest warrant was issued against Sahadev Khadka, the owner of Sagun JV, officials said.

A five-member investigation team was formed by the Department of Forests after the endangered animal was found dead on Sunday, they said.

The team, tasked to probe the death, will submit its report within 10 days.

Khadka's company was awarded the contract to construct a six-lane road from Pulchowk to Gondrang in Chitwan district, 250-km South from Kathmandu.

Officials at the national park have accused the company of not abiding by the rules while undertaking construction projects in the wildlife corridors which is believed to have led to the death of the rhino.

