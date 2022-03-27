Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a power show in Islamabad on Sunday where he smeared the opposition leaders, claimed conspiracy against his government, however, he did not utter a word on the Pakistan army.

Addressing a power show ahead of a decisive no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Khan made an all-out effort to prevent his ouster.

Launching an attack against the opposition parties ahead of the no-confidence vote, he said that "three rats" are looting the country for the last 30 years. He blamed them for seeking amnesty for politicians, political workers who were accused of corruption.

"For the last 30 years, they jointly sucked the blood of the country. They have accumulated millions of dollars worth of property outside the country and have offshore accounts. All this drama is happening for the sake of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance)," he said.

While referring to two prominent political families --- Bhuttos and Zardaris, Imran Khan said Pakistan has been left behind in every sphere due to the corruption of these two families.

"Since the arrival of these two corrupt families, we have been left behind in every sphere. India has surpassed Pakistan in every way. Till 90s, we were ahead of them. We were ahead of Bangladesh. Nobody could have thought, we will be left behind Bangladesh," he said.

Claiming that outside forces are trying to control the foreign policy of Pakistan, Imran Khan said that he is being threatened for following an independent foreign policy.

"Outsiders are trying to control the foreign policy of our country. We-- have been aware of this conspiracy for several months," he said.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan's situation was precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP had stated their support to the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Prime Minister was himself setting up meetings with the estranged allies, particularly the MQM-P in order to reach an understanding. (ANI)

