Accra [Ghana], January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A truck explosion has left at least 17 people killed in Ghana's Western Region, media reported.

According to the Ghana Web news outlet, the blast hit the truck with explosives for mining works after its collision with a motorcycle.

The explosion also inflicted significant damage to the nearby buildings and infrastructure.

Other media reported about some 60 people injured in the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

