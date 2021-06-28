TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) at New York.

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India's envoy to the United Nations on Monday highlighted the experience of the country's peackeeping forces in dealing with Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) and said that India has adopted zero tolerance towards this issue.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on strengthening conduct of the UN Department of Peace Operations, TS Tirumurti informed that India was among the top five Troop Contributing Countries (TCC) since 1988 and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiative to join the circle of leadership in 2017 to prevent SEA.

"Since 1998, India in Top 5 Troop Contributing Countries (TCC). India adopted zero tolerance for SEA (sexual exploitation & abuse). PM Narendra Modi joined Circle of Leadership in 2017 to prevent SEA," the Ambassador said in a tweet today.

The Permanent Representative of India also mentioned that the country invests heavily in pre-deployment training of the peacekeepers.

"Prevention at core of India's effort to combat SEA. Only top 20 TCC not to figure in SEA. India's Centre for UN Peacekeeping provides training invests heavily in pre-deployment training of peacekeepers," he tweeted further.

He highlighted six best practices in training of peacekeepers to strengthen conduct. These include identifying peacekeepers with excellent track record, training includes zero tolerance policy, accountability of perpetrators, nation's image and fall out of misconduct.

It also includes benefitting from past experience of Indian peacekeepers and putting in place systems to ensure accountability at all levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)