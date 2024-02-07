New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): High Commissioner of Australia to India, Philip Green expressed his pleasure at representing Australia and acknowledged the conference's significance in discussing crucial elements of India's space industry.

At the DefSAT conference, Green highlighted the cutting-edge aspects under consideration, setting the stage for a landmark announcement.

"I'm delighted that we have signed an MoU today between the Space Industry Association of Australia and India," Green told ANI.

He also underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in fostering collaboration between the two nations, saying, "This is an important conference. It'll discuss some really crucial and cutting-edge elements of the space industry in India."

He emphasised Australia's unique capabilities stemming from its robust mining industry and prowess in robotics, making it a valuable partner for India's vibrant space sector.

"Now, Australia has some very particular endowments, capabilities that are important in this field. So you put these things together, and I think they're a useful partner for the very vibrant Indian space industry," Green explained, highlighting the complementary strengths that make Australia an ideal collaborator.

Proudly declaring the rapid growth of Australia's space industry, Green expressed his eagerness for even deeper collaboration between the two nations. "I'm pleased to say our space industry is growing at 10% per annum very fast. And I look forward to even deeper collaboration between Australia and India."

On Wednesday, industry bodies from India and Australia solidified their commitment to advancing cooperation in the space sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU, was inked between the Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) and the Space Industry Association of Australia (SIAA).

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green.

"Recent developments between India and Australia in the space sector, including collaborative satellite projects, data sharing for weather monitoring, and joint research initiatives, showcase a promising era of partnership. Initiatives like Australia's ISI fund, aimed at space sector partnerships, aligns with our shared vision," said Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India. (ANI)

