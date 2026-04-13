Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, has aggressively increased her firm’s stake in artificial intelligence infrastructure, investing over USD 55 million in specialized cloud provider CoreWeave between February and April 2026. This contrarian move comes as Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) faces a challenging period, down approximately 11% year-to-date as of mid-April. Wood is once again doubling down on her "buy the dip" strategy, acquiring shares of CoreWeave even after the stock tumbled nearly 50% from its peak following a significant earnings miss.

The investment reflects Wood’s firm belief that the global economy is entering a "great acceleration" driven by breakthrough technologies. While the broader market remains cautious, Wood continues to pivot her portfolio toward high-growth, high-volatility sectors including AI, blockchain, and robotics, prioritizing long-term disruption over short-term profitability. Qualcomm Announces USD 150 Million Investment for Indian AI Startups, CEO Cristiano Amon Unveils Strategic Venture Fund at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Cathie Wood’s Strategic Accumulation of CoreWeave

Cathie Wood’s recent accumulation of CoreWeave shares highlights her conviction in the demand for GPU-based cloud infrastructure. In late March and early April alone, Ark Invest acquired more than 83,000 shares valued at nearly USD 5.8 million. This followed a massive February buying spree where Wood directed over USD 49 million into the company.

The move is notable because it occurred while CoreWeave reported a net loss of USD 1.17 billion for fiscal 2025. Despite the losses, Wood appears focused on the company’s revenue growth, which surged 168% year-over-year to USD 5.13 billion. For Wood, the attraction lies in CoreWeave’s specialized niche: providing the high-performance computing power necessary for massive AI models, a service currently in high demand despite the company's heavy capital expenditures of USD 10.31 billion.

How Wood Integrates CoreWeave Into a Global AI Thesis

The bet on CoreWeave is just one piece of Cathie Wood’s broader strategy to capture the entire AI value chain. Beyond infrastructure, Wood has expanded her reach into foundational software and energy. Ark recently established its first direct position in OpenAI, acquiring nearly 349,000 shares. Wood argues that as AI training costs drop by roughly 75% annually, the demand for physical-world applications and the energy to power them will explode.

To support this vision, Wood has also secured stakes in Kodiak AI for autonomous trucking and Oklo for advanced nuclear energy. She believes that abundant, low-carbon power and specialized AI factories—like those CoreWeave plans to build in partnership with Nvidia—are essential to sustain the next wave of economic growth. Wood forecasts that these innovations could push global GDP growth to an unprecedented 7% to 8% range.

The Risks Facing Cathie Wood’s High-Stakes Strategy

Despite Wood's optimism, her investment style continues to bring significant volatility to Ark’s funds. As of April 10, the Ark Innovation ETF has delivered a five-year annualised return of -10.7%, significantly trailing the S&P 500’s 12.2% return over the same period. Furthermore, a 2025 analysis by Morningstar indicated that Ark funds have wiped out billions in investor wealth over the last decade due to the extreme swings in the tech sector. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis Predicts AGI Within 5 to 8 Years, Hails 'Golden Era' of Science at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Specific to CoreWeave, Wood faces risks involving high debt levels and customer concentration. The company’s debt has risen to USD 21 billion, and 77% of its 2024 revenue came from just two clients. If these major clients scale back or if competition from giants like Microsoft intensifies, Wood’s latest megacap bet could face further pressure. Nevertheless, Wood remains steadfast, trading near-term stability for what she views as the historic opportunity of the AI compute cycle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Street ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).