New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday extended his warm wishes to India on its 73rd Republic Day as well as Australia Day.

In a video message posted by Barry O' Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India Morrison said, "Namaste and Good Day, Australia and India are celebrating the day -- January 26 - Republic Day in India and Australia Day, here in Australia. We share a wonderful friendship between Australian and Indian people. We join with you celebrating democracy today, India and ours too. And celebrating the fantastic contribution of people with Indian heritage right here in Australia and all around the world."

"PM @ScottMorrisonMP sends his best wishes to everyone celebrating India's Republic Day in this video message. #dosti @narendramodi @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @dfat," tweeted Barry O' Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India

The Australian PM also reiterated about the shared vision of the two countries, i.e; the "open, free and resilient Indo-Pacific region".

"The journeys of our two nations have been very different but we do share much in common, in particular, a common right ahead - we have a shared common vision for open, free and resilient Indo-Pacific region. The partners across so many fronts, working together to secure peace and freedom for our world and the region," said Morrison.

He also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes it brought world-over.

"I know the pandemic has tested so many of us, families separated but now families are reuniting, and students and travellers re returning to both our shores. So, better times are indeed ahead," said the Australian PM.

"On this Republic Day, I join our Indian friends and Australians with a connection to India in celebrating your Constitution enactment on this day in 1950 as well as celebrating with you this year your 75th anniversary of Independence. Happy India Republic Day and Happy Australia Day," added Morrison.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

