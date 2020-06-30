Jacksonville, Jun 30 (AP) Two people were shot at an Amazon facility in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened on Monday about 2 pm (local time) at an Amazon warehouse on the city's north side, news outlets reported.

Also Read | Assam Reports 302 COVID-19 Cases on Monday, State Tally Crosses 7,700-Mark : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed or if a suspect was in custody.

One local television station posted a photo on its website showing shattered glass at an employee breakroom that appeared to be caused by a bullet.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China's CNBG Finds Success in Human Trials of Another Experimental Vaccine.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)