By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Ayodhya, the sacred city, is gaining wide attraction globally, as the travel booking platforms are witnessing a remarkable increase in searches, with notable spikes recorded not only from India but also from international travellers, particularly from the US and Gulf countries.

A remarkable spike in travel enthusiasm, especially towards Ayodhya is witnessed as the city prepares to host the Pran Pratishta of the grand Ram temple on January 22.

A Make My Trip spokesperson highlighted that searches for Ayodhya from India increased by 1806 per cent since the inauguration announcement

"We have recorded a 97 per cent growth in searches for spiritual destinations on our platform in the last two years. On-platform searches for Ayodhya from India have increased by 1806 per cent since the inauguration announcement. The peak search for Ayodhya was recorded on Dec 30th, the day of the airport inauguration," the spokesperson said.

The online travel booking platform informed that Ayodhya is being searched from across the globe, with the maximum search contribution coming from the US at 22.5 per cent, Gulf countries at 22.2 per cent, Canada at 9.3 per cent, Nepal at 6.6 per cent and Australia at 6.1 per cent.

Moreover, earlier on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport.

Daniel D'Souza, President and Country Head of Holidays, SOTC Travel, said, "Spiritual tourism has evolved as a concept and is significantly contributing to the overall revival of India's tourism industry. With Indianness at our core, we understand the Indian traveller better than anyone else. Interestingly, we were one of the first companies to launch a focused spiritual product range and continue to be a leader in the space."

With the recent announcement of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the demand trends indicate increased interest for the destination from customers across segments, with an uptick of 150 per cent vs pre-pandemic tourism.

They anticipate this significant demand to accelerate the growth of spiritual tourism in the country, Daniel D'Souza added.

"The spiritual tourism segment witnessed a growth of approximately 40 per cent in 2023 vs. 2022. Destinations that led customer preferences in 2023 were Ujjain and Kashi," he further said.

Meanwhile, the travel agents emphasised that Ayodhya is undergoing significant infrastructural growth, which is a basic need for the growth of tourism.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head of Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, "The upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, has resulted in exponential growth in demand for the destination, and our data indicates over 300 per cent increase in searches for Ayodhya in December vs October. What is noteworthy is that the customer base reflects a diversity of families, businessmen, young India, and couples."Given the limited hotel inventory, customers are inclined to look at day trips to Ayodhya and are booking accommodations in Lucknow and Prayagraj, he added.

As the countdown to the historic event continues, Ayodhya has risen to prominence among travel enthusiasts seeking spiritual experiences.

The global interest is evident in the surge of searches on various travel platforms, indicating a growing curiosity and eagerness to witness the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram temple. (ANI)

