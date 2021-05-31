New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): B Shyam, presently the Consul General of India, Osaka-Kobe, Japan has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Iceland.

An MEA release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Balasubramanian Shyam joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2000.

Shyam's first posting was in Cairo, Egypt as Third Secretary/ Language trainee, studying Arabic at the American University Cairo. This was followed by work as Second Secretary dealing with Media, and as Director (I/C), Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture in Cairo.

Returning to Headquarters as Under Secretary (Iran-Afghanistan), and later as Under Secretary (Pakistan) gave exposure to India-Iran and India-Pakistan bilateral relations (2005-2007) from the HQ.

Shyam was later posted to Colombo, Sri Lanka as First Secretary (Political) for three years. This was followed by a posting to Dhaka, Bangladesh as Commercial Counsellor from 2010-2013.

Returning to N. Delhi in 2013, was Director (Pakistan) till 2015. The tenure with the Indian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar was Deputy Chief of Mission for three years from 2015-2018.

Shyam had joined as Consul General of India, Osaka-Kobe, Japan on August 1, 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)