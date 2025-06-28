Balochistan [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Leading Baloch Human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), decried the closure of Abdohi border as a form of economic exploitation by Pakistan. In response to this, several people from various walks of life held a peaceful sit-in protest.

In a post on X, BYC observed that the Abdohi border in Kech has remained closed since March 19 and has thereby severed a crucial source of income for hundreds of families in Balochistan.

BYC wrote on X, "With no alternative livelihoods and rising economic distress, the closure has pushed communities into hunger and uncertainty. In response, traders, labourers and civilians held a peaceful sit-in protest, now in its second consecutive day. Protesters have vowed to continue until the border is reopened and their economic survival is secured."

It alleged the security forces of using force to intimidate the demonstrators, however the protestors continue to demand an end to such policies which marginalise them.

"Rather than engaging in dialogue, state authorities attempted to suppress the protest. Security forces used baton charges and force to intimidate and disperse the demonstrators. Despite this, the protestors have held their ground, demanding an end to policies that deliberately marginalise them."

Calling the closure not just a logistical issue, BYC said that it is part of a larger pattern of control, where economic pressure is used as a tool to subjugate.

"In Balochistan, where corruption and underdevelopment already limit opportunities, closing the border has created a humanitarian crisis which is affecting everyone, and frustration continues to build."

BYC gave a call for the reopening of the border, respecting the rights of its citizens, and halting the use of force against peaceful demonstrations.

Balochistan, despite being rich in natural resources such as gas, minerals, and coastal assets, remains one of the poorest and most underdeveloped regions of Pakistan. (ANI)

