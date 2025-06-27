California, June 27: A 14-year-old California boy is in a medically induced coma after falling 120 feet off a trail on Mount Whitney during a hike with his father on June 10. Zane Wach, an experienced hiker, began showing signs of altitude sickness—fatigue, nausea, and eventually hallucinations—after reaching a high elevation with his dad, Ryan Wach.

Despite initial mild symptoms, Zane’s condition deteriorated during the descent. He began hallucinating, saying he saw “snowmen” and “Kermit the Frog,” and later expressed confusion about whether he was dreaming or awake. Concerned but hopeful rest would help, Ryan encouraged his son to nap. However, after waking up, Zane’s mental state worsened—he appeared to be sleepwalking and insisted the experience wasn’t real. American Tourist Dies After Drinking Ayahuasca During Shamanic Ritual at Peruvian Amazon Retreat; Multi-Organ Failure Blamed on Psychedelic Tea.

As Ryan struggled to keep his son moving and grounded in reality, Zane made sudden movements toward the edge of the trail. In a terrifying moment, he walked off the 120-foot slope. Ryan rushed to the scene, expecting the worst, but found his son still breathing. US: Haitian Woman Dies in ICE Custody at Florida Detention Centre After Being Transferred From Puerto Rico, Investigation Underway.

An EMT, who had passed by earlier, assisted in stabilizing Zane while a rescue operation was initiated. Ryan stayed by his son’s side for six hours until emergency crews airlifted him to Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas.

Zane sustained head trauma, a broken ankle, finger, and part of his pelvis. Despite the severity of the fall, his condition is improving—he’s been extubated and responsive. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over USD 20,000 to support the family.

“This is not a tragedy,” Ryan said. “This is a survival story—a triumphant recovery. He’s a fantastic kid, and the support from strangers and professionals saved his life.”

