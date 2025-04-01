By Ayushi Agarwal

Bangkok [Thailand], April 1 (ANI): The capital city of Thailand is geared up to host the 6th BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation in Bangkok with the preparations underway in full swing.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Discusses Antarctica Cooperation, Trade With 'Important Partner' Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font (See Pics and Video).

Thailand is decked up with the flags of the seven member states with billboards and hoardings placed across various locations in the city.

BIMSTEC was established on June 6, 1997, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration, of which Thailand is one of the founding members. Currently, BIMSTEC comprises seven Member States, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, all of which share common economy and culture as well as close ties with one another through trade, culture, and relations among people for centuries.

Also Read | Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font Asks PM Narendra Modi Meaning of Ashok Chakra, He Explains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thailand to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit and for an official visit to Thailand from April 3-4. This will be Prime Minister's third visit to Thailand. The theme of this Summit is 'BIMSTEC-Prosperous, Resilient and Open'. The Summit on April 4 is to be preceded by the BIMSTEC Ministerial Conference and also by the Senior Officials' Meeting.

In November 2019, he had attended the ASEAN and East Asia Summit that was hosted by Thailand and earlier, he had been to Bangkok enroute to Tokyo in November 2016, when he had gone to pay homage to the late King Rama IX.

PM Modi is expected to be in Bangkok on April 3 where he will hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This will be his second meeting with the Thai Prime Minister. He had earlier met her on the margins of the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane on October 11 last year.

Thailand is India's maritime neighbour, a valuable partner in India's Act East policy and Vision for the Indo-Pacific, and also a highly valued partner in BIMSTEC. Notably, Thailand is the third-largest economy in ASEAN and India's fourth-largest trading partner after Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia in the ASEAN region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)