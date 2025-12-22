Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 22 (ANI): Inqilab Moncho has demanded that the killers of its convenor Osman Hadi be brought to justice before the 13th national election and the referendum takes place in Bangladesh, as reported by BDNews24 on Monday.

According to BDNews24, Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber of the group said at a media briefing on Monday that it will protest in the streets until justice is delivered.

"You can't get away without informing [the people] who the murderer of Hadi was by just holding an election -- this is not done. Justice [for Hadi] must be ensured before the election. Otherwise, no election will take place," Inqilab Moncho leader was quoted as saying by BDNews24.

"Inqilab Moncho will not leave the streets until the murderers and their backers are brought to justice."

As per BDNews24, the group also demanded the formation of a "judicial tribunal" involving foreign intelligence agencies like the FBI and the Scotland Yard. "You have to form a judicial tribunal soon and in that case, you must involve intelligence agencies like the FBI and Scotland Yard."

BD News further reported that the platform placed three demands which include the formation of a fast-track judicial tribunal to try the killing of Hadi, with the investigation involving international intelligence agencies, including the FBI and Scotland Yard, identification and prosecution of Awami collaborators allegedly hiding within civil and military intelligence structures and the home advisor, Chief Advisor's Special Assistant Khoda Baksh, and the law advisor to provide explanations and then resign from their posts.

Earlier, Inqilab Moncho concluded its protest at the Central Shaheed Minar after issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, seeking justice for the killers. The platform also announced it would hold a "Shaheedi oath" ceremony at Shahbagh at 3pm on Tuesday, according to Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber.

BDNews24 also mentioned, citing a Facebook post by the Law Advisor Asif Nazrul, who said Hadi's killing will be tried at the Speedy Trial Tribunal, with proceedings expected to be completed within 90 days. The case will be handled by a tribunal under the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act 2002 once police submit their investigation report, he said in a Facebook post. (ANI)

