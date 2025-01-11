Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 11 (ANI): Police in Bangladesh have reported on communal attacks and claims since August 2024, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council has claimed that a total of 1,769 communal attacks and acts of vandalism took place against minorities in Bangladesh. The Council said those attacks, acts of vandalism, and incidents of looting included 2,010 incidents on the lives, properties, and places of worship of the minority community," the statement said.

"Bangladesh police have collected the list of allegations prepared by the Council. Police have communicated with the persons and authorities claimed to have been the targets of the violence. The police have also visited all and every place, establishment, and person mentioned in the report of the Council", it added.

"All aggrieved persons have been requested to lodge complaints with the police. Proper security of the aggrieved people has been ensured. Regular cases, general diaries, and other appropriate lawful measures have been taken according to the findings of the investigations", it said.

"Of the 1,769 allegations, police have so far registered 62 cases on the merits of the claims. At least 35 culprits have been arrested based on the findings of the investigations", the statement said.

"It was found that in the majority of the cases, the attacks were not communally motivated--rather, those were political in nature", it said.

"The police investigation revealed that 1,234 incidents were political in nature and 20 incidents were communal. At least 161 claims were found to be false or untrue", it said.

According to the claims of the Council, 1,452 incidents--or 82.8 per cent of total claims--took place on August 5, 2024, when Hasina was ousted from power. At least 65 incidents took place on August 4 and 70 incidents on August 6, according to the Council--a copy of which has been obtained by police.

"Apart from the Council claims, police have also received 134 allegations of communal violence from August 5 through January 8, 2025. Police responded to all those complaints with utmost importance. At least 53 cases have been filed over those complaints. A total of 65 offenders have been arrested in these cases", the statement said.

"In all, since August 4, a total of 115 cases have been registered over complaints of communal attacks. And at least 100 people have been arrested over the cases", the statement said.

"The Interim Government has a zero-tolerance policy towards any communal attacks in the country. Police have been ordered to arrest the culprits. The government has also announced that it would compensate the victims. The Interim Government attaches the highest importance to the establishment of human rights in the country irrespective of creed, colour, ethnicity, sex, and gender", it said.

"Police have set up a WhatsApp to receive allegations of communal violence. They maintain continuous contact with the minority community leaders. National Emergency Services 999 connects a Focal Point from police headquarters whenever an allegation of communal violence is reported to the Helpline number. Police have attached the highest importance to addressing all the allegations", it said. (ANI).

