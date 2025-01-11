Florida, January 11: A Surjet flight crew encountered a mysterious glowing object during a flight over the Bahamas on December 23. Flight attendant Cassandra Martin captured footage of the unidentified object, which Miami air traffic control had alerted the crew to as a “foreign object.” The incident occurred on a private jet en route to Fort Lauderdale with no passengers aboard.

The object, described as a spherical blur of white light that transitioned to green with a circular halo, reportedly flew at an altitude far above the plane, which was cruising at 43,000 feet. NBCMiami reported that Martin and the pilots observed the object for approximately 45 minutes as it zigzagged and displayed what appeared to be an electric field around it. UFO Sightings Real or Fake? New Pentagon Report on Unidentified Flying Objects Includes Hundreds of New Incidents but No Evidence of Aliens.

Defense expert Bryan Bender noted similarities between this sighting and previous military pilot reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, often referred to as “orbs” or “Tic Tacs.” Such objects are known for their ability to manoeuvre at high altitudes in ways that defy conventional physics. Bender called upon the importance of investigating these anomalies for national security and aviation safety, highlighting the Pentagon’s ongoing efforts to analyse similar sightings. Meteor or UFO? Glowing Objects Seen in Skies Over Many US States, Officials Say Sightings Linked to Starlink Satellite or Rocket (Watch Video).

The crew described the experience as eerie yet fascinating. Martin recalled, “It had capabilities to zigzag and change color. It was daunting but intriguing.” The sighting adds to a growing list of unexplained aerial events, sparking debates about whether these objects are advanced foreign technologies or something entirely unknown.

The incident remains under review, with the footage drawing attention from both experts and UFO enthusiasts alike.

