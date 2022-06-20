Beijing [China], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Beijing reported three new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Monday, said the local authorities.

The new infections occurred among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

From June 9 to 3 pm on Monday, 377 COVID-19 cases were treated in hospitals in Beijing. Most of them are young people aged between 17 and 28. There are no severe or critically ill patients, according to Wang Xiao'e, an official with the Beijing municipal health commission.

Beijing has four medium-risk areas for COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

