New Delhi, June 20: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met the family of Savinder Singh who was killed after Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.

The Union Minister gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to the members of the Afghan Sikh community living in India on the occasion.

"Conveyed heartfelt condolence message of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji to members of the Sikh Sangat on the martyrdom of Shaheed Sardar Savinder Singh ji in the dastardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul", he said in a tweet. Kabul Gurudwara Attack: 2 Civilians Dead, 3 Security Personnel Injured After 3 Consecutive Explosions Hit Gurudwara.

Puri also participated in the last rites of Savinder Singh held at Gurudwara Guru Arjan Dev ji in Tilak Nagar on Monday. He offered his deepest condolences to the family and the Afghan Sikh community living in India.

"Paid my condolence to Sdr Arjeet Singh Ji, the son of Shaheed Sardar Savinder Singh ji who attained Shaheedi in the cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Interacted with other members of the bereaved family during the Antim Ardas today", said the Minister in another tweet.

A delegation from the Afghan embassy with Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay were also present on the occasion.

