New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bhutan’s Foreign Secretary, Aum Pema Choden, on the final day of her two-day India visit, called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The two held discussions on India’s support for Bhutan’s development aspirations.

Also Read | Japan: Man Spends Over Rs 16 Lakh to Turn Himself Into Dog, Takes Stroll Outside With Costume For First Time and Makes Furry Friends (Watch Video).

“Pleased to receive Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden of Bhutan after the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks this evening. Discussed our support for Bhutan’s development aspirations,” tweeted Jaishankar.

At the invitation of Kwatra, she paid an official visit to India from July 28 to 29.

Also Read | Man With Two Penises: Los Angeles Truck Driver Born With Two Male Genitals Shares Story of Living With One-in-Five Million Condition, Says He Used Both for Sex.

The Bhutan’s foreign secretary met Jaishankar after co-chairing India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks with her Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra.

Kwatra discussed with her the ways to further strengthen the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, informed the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two Foreign Secretaries co-chaired the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks (Plan Talks). The Bhutanese side shared details regarding Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan. Foreign Secretary Kwatra conveyed India’s commitment to partner with Bhutan based on the priorities of the government and people of Bhutan, and advancing the bilateral partnership, including into newer areas, as per an MEA press release.

The two Foreign Secretaries also noted with appreciation the progress on bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, development partnership, cross-border connectivity, trade and economic ties, digital development, science and technology, skill development and furthering people to people ties.

It was agreed that both sides will continue to work to further strengthen such cooperation in keeping with the Joint Statement issued during the official visit King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to India in April 2023.​

India is expanding its technological footprint through digital and space collaboration, while Bhutan is gaining from India's investments and know-how in transforming these areas in Bhutan.

Bhutan's socioeconomic progress and territorial integrity have always been a priority for India in terms of its foreign policy objectives. Bhutan King's visit to India was an effort to strengthen and reaffirm the relationship between the two neighbours.

Foreign Secretary of Bhutan called on the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Saturday.

India and Bhutan share an exemplary bilateral relationship characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people ties.

The visit of Foreign Secretary of Bhutan reinforced the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries to discuss all issues of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)