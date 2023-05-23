Thimphu [Bhutan], May 23 (ANI): Bhutan has a reason to celebrate as the Gross National Happiness (GNH) Index of the country has witnessed a remarkable rise of 3.3 per cent over the past seven years, The Bhutan Live reported.

The announcement was made in Thimphu on Tuesday as Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering launched the 2022 GNH report. The survey, carried out by the Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies, shared details regarding the well-being and overall happiness of the people of Bhutan, as per The Bhutan Live report.

The goal of the GNH Index, an alternative indicator to the conventional Gross Domestic Product is to measure the holistic progress of a nation, taking into account economic factors as well as social, cultural, and environmental aspects.

Bhutan has prioritized the happiness and well-being of its citizens over material wealth, as per The Bhutan Live report. According to the survey findings, Bhutan's Gross National Happiness Index has witnessed a growth rate of 3.3 per cent, demonstrating the nation's commitment to nurturing the happiness of its people.

The rise in GNH Index showcases that Bhutan's holistic development approach is yielding promising results, ensuring the well-being and contentment of the people of Bhutan. The GNH Index includes several key indicators that showcase the core values and principles of Bhutanese society.

These include economic factors, like living standards, and income distribution and social elements like education, health and community vitality, as per the news report. In addition, the Index views environmental sustainability, cultural preservation, and good governance as integral components of national happiness.

The 2022 GNH report gave a comprehensive analysis of Bhutan's progress, identifying areas of success and sectors that need further attention. The findings will help policymakers and stakeholders in shaping future strategies and policies to sustain and enhance the well-being of the people of Bhutan.

While unveiling the report, Bhutan's PM Lotay Tshering expressed his satisfaction with the positive growth of the GNH Index. He spoke about the government's commitment to continuing the pursuit of holistic development, stressing that the happiness of people remains Bhutan's primary goal.

By prioritizing the well-being and happiness of its people, Bhutan continues to showcase that a nation's progress should not be solely measured by economic indicators but also by the quality of life and overall satisfaction of its citizens, The Bhutan Live reported.

The increase in GNH Index shows that Bhutan represents a society that values compassion, sustainable development, cultural heritage, and the preservation of natural resources, as per The Bhutan Live report. The development stands as a testament to Bhutan's commitment to striking a balance between economic growth and the happiness of its people, as per the news report.

The rise in GNH Index showcases Bhutan's dedication to the pursuit of happiness as a fundamental human right. The GNH Index showcases Bhutan's belief that a prosperous society is not solely defined by material wealth but by the contentment and well-being of its citizens. In the pursuit of happiness, Bhutan demonstrates the power of holistic development and the potential for a happier and more fulfilled society. (ANI)

