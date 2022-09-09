Washington, Sep 9 (PTI) US President Joe Biden and the First Lady drove down to the British Embassy here to sign the condolence book and pay their respect after the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady, I'm so delighted I got to meet her,” Biden said on Thursday as he walked over to the embassy staff.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Prince Charles Succeeds As King of Britain.

According to a White House pool report, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were greeted by the British ambassador and her husband.

Biden walked over to the condolence book and asked if he could write a message, taking a card with notes out of his jacket pocket. The ambassador said, “If you would like to, Sir.”

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II Dies: From Royal Taxpayer to Multiple Birthdays, Here Are 10 Things to Know About Life of Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch.

He wrote for a few minutes, while the First Lady watched over and the ambassador stood to the side, behind him.

The First Lady then sat down in the chair and appeared to sign her name. “Our hearts are with you,” she said.

“As my mother would say, God love you,” Biden said, and thanked the staff. He then walked out of the room, holding hands with the First Lady.

A photograph of the Queen sat on the table with the condolence book and a bouquet of flowers on the other side of the table. A projector showed a photo of the Queen to the left of the table.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his condolence message, said as the United Kingdom's head of state, she was a steady and comforting presence to generations.

“On the global stage, Queen Elizabeth II was a source of calm and strength over decades of change for the country and the world. She helped to fortify the alliance between our two great democracies, and with her steady leadership, the United Kingdom helped to build and maintain the rules-based international order, rooted in cooperation and democratic values,” Austin said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family during this sad time,” she said.

“Under history's brightest spotlight, Queen Elizabeth offered a masterclass in grace and strength, power and poise. Her extraordinary life and leadership will continue to inspire young women and girls in public service, now and for generations to come,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff in a joint statement said, “Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and join the people of the United Kingdom and all those around the world who mourn her loss.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)