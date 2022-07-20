Washington, Jul 20 (AP) President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he'll host African leaders for a summit in Washington in mid-December.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will be held Dec. 13-15 and demonstrate a commitment by the U.S. to Africa that Biden described as “enduring.” He said the gathering will “underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.”

Biden added that the summit will help foster new economic engagement, reinforce a shared commitment to democracy and human rights, manage the effects of COVID-19 and future pandemics, advance peace and security, respond to climate change, strengthen regional and global health and promote food security.

President Barack Obama held a similar summit in Washington in 2014, when Biden was his vice president.

The summit followed Obama's 2013 trip to Africa.

Biden has not visited Africa since taking office. (AP)

