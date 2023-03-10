Washington, Mar 10 (PTI) Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley Thursday slammed President Joe Biden for his annual budgetary proposals which she said was socialist in nature and a "disaster for America".

"We should be moving people from welfare to work. But Joe Biden is calling for no-strings-attached welfare checks with no work requirements," Haley said after Biden unveiled his USD 6.9 trillion budget.

In his annual budget, Biden has come out with a series of social welfare measures and raised taxes on the rich.

"I think Biden is the ultimate socialist president. He loves to spend everybody else's money. His answer to everything is to increase taxes," Haley told Fox News in an interview.

"We need to be realistic. We're USD 31 trillion in debt. We are borrowing money to make our interest payments. This is not sustainable. The problem is Washington DC has a spending problem, and we need to put them on our diet and put an end to it," she said in response to a question.

"The first thing Biden should have done is said we're going to claw back the USD500 billion of unspent COVID-19 money. The second thing he should have said is rather than the IRS agents going after innocent Americans, go back and go after the 100 billion dollars of Covid fraud that happened along the way," she said.

Haley, who announced her presidential candidacy on February 14, has been campaigning in Iowa and Nevada this week.

