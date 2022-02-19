Mogadishu, Feb 19 (AP) Police say at least 15 people are dead after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a crowded restaurant during lunch hour in Beledweyne, the capital of Somalia's Hiran region.

The dead were mostly civilians, and 20 other people were wounded, police spokesman Dini Roble Ahmed told The Associated Press by phone.

Also Read | Amid Ukraine Tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin Launches Exercises of Strategic Deterrence Forces with Ballistic Missile Tests.

The blast caused “huge damage,” he said.

The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.

Also Read | Thousands of Audis, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Bentleys Destroyed After Cargo Ship Felicity Ace Catches Fire in Atlantic Ocean.

The explosion comes amid Somalia's long-delayed and often tense election process. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)