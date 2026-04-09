Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration highlighting human rights concerns in Balochistan outside 10 Downing Street in London. (Photo: X/@BNM_UK_chapter)

London [UK], April 9 (ANI): A protest highlighting human rights concerns in Balochistan was held outside 10 Downing Street in London, as part of a global campaign by the Baloch National Movement (BNM).

Taking to social media platform X, the BNM UK chapter stated, "Participants gathered to raise awareness about issues of justice, dignity, and accountability, urging the international community to take notice. The campaign also paid tribute to the martyrs of Murgaap, Ghulam Muhammad, Lala Muneer, and Sher Muhammad, whose legacy continues to inspire calls for justice."

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The post further stated, "The peaceful demonstration underscored the need to uphold human rights and called for greater global attention to address the situation in Balochistan."

In January, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a protest outside Downing Street, demanding international sanctions against what it termed state terrorism and calling for the immediate recovery of all forcibly disappeared persons, including Baloch women and children.

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The situation in Balochistan has remained a subject of concern among activists and rights groups, who have repeatedly raised issues related to human rights, governance, and political representation in the region.

According to claims by organisations such as the Baloch National Movement (BNM), there have been instances of enforced disappearances, with allegations that political activists, students, and civilians have gone missing over the years.

These groups have also highlighted concerns over the treatment of women and children, calling for their safe recovery and accountability.

Activists further argue that restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly have made it difficult to voice dissent within the region, prompting members of the Baloch diaspora to organise demonstrations internationally, including in the United Kingdom.

Campaigns like the one held outside 10 Downing Street aim to draw global attention to these issues and seek intervention from the international community.

However, Pakistani authorities have consistently rejected such allegations, maintaining that law enforcement actions in Balochistan are aimed at countering militancy and ensuring stability.

On the other hand, critics and Baloch activists allege that Pakistan's claims of countering militancy are often used to justify heavy-handed measures in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)