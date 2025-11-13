Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Gaborone [Botswana], November 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu observed a one-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Delhi terror attack before addressing the Indian community in Botswana's capital Gaborone on Thursday.

After completing her official visit to Angola, the President arrived in Botswana on November 11, marking the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to the country. The second leg of her African tour focused on deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

Also Read | Bangladesh to Hold Election and Referendum Simultaneously in February 2026, Says Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

"Before I begin my address, I want to express my sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased in the Delhi blast. I urge you all to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims," she said.

At least 12 people have been killed and several others were injured in the terror attack involving a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on the evening of November 10.

Also Read | Chinese Man Dies Days After Weight-Loss Surgery He Underwent Just to Win Girlfriend's Parents' Approval.

Leaders across the world have been condemning the terror attack since Monday evening.

On Thursday, too, Argentina's Ambassador Mariano Caucino sharply condemned the attack, stating that "Argentina stands with India and its Prime Minister in this difficult moment," according to an official release.

Calling the acts "unacceptable," he said Argentina joins "all peace-loving nations" in rejecting "all forms of terror."

He also noted that "in today's world, it is unacceptable that some countries promote and harbour terrorism," recalling Argentina's own experience with the 1992 Israeli Embassy attack and the 1994 AMIA Jewish Community Centre bombing.

"In both of these combined attacks, we lost one hundred innocent lives, and we have not forgotten," he said, adding that President Javier Milei has been "emphatic" about rejecting terrorism as a political weapon.

He reaffirmed Argentina's "solidarity with the victims" and support for Indian authorities led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ireland also conveyed its condolences on Thursday.

In a statement shared on X, Ireland's Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly said terrorism has "no place in society" and expressed "heartfelt condolences to the victims."

Singapore joined the growing list of countries expressing concern, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stating, "Singapore strongly condemns the terror incident involving a car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort... Singapore stands in solidarity with India in this difficult time."

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday called the explosion "clearly" a terrorist attack.

He praised India's professionalism in handling the investigation while noting that the US had "offered to help," though he emphasised that India is "very capable" and "doing a good job."

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed "profound grief" over the loss of lives in what it described as a "heinous terror incident."

It directed that the probe be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" to ensure that the perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice without delay. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)