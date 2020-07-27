Brasilia [Brazil], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): More than 24,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by over 500 in that period, according to the latest data from the country's health ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 2,419,091 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 24,578 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Over the same period, 555 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total toll to 87,004.

On Saturday, the Latin American country reported 51,147 new COVID-19 cases and 1,211 new coronavirus-related deaths. A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 78,700, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 8,000 virus-related fatalities, one thousand more than the previous weekly rise.

Over 1.63 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan said earlier this month that the coronavirus curve had plateaued in Brazil and that the country, which is only surpassed by the United States in terms of total cases and deaths, could now push the disease down. (Sputnik/ANI)

