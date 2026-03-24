Sao Paulo [Brazil], March 24 (ANI): President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivered a strongly worded speech at COP-15, the United Nations conference on migratory species, urging renewed global commitment to multilateralism amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Addressing the presidential segment, Lula criticised the perceived inaction of the UN Security Council in resolving ongoing conflicts, warning that unilateral actions and violations of sovereignty are becoming increasingly common. Without naming specific countries, he referred to escalating global crises and stressed that "a world without rules is an insecure world."

Also Read | 'Project Hail Mary': Know About Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Film Before India Release.

Highlighting the historical role of the United Nations, Lula said the institution is facing a moment of "exhaustion," particularly in conflict prevention and mediation. He called for stronger international cooperation, advocating policies of inclusion over walls and hate speech, as reported by Brasil 247.

On the environmental front, Lula contrasted his administration's policies with those of his predecessor, attributing past damage to Brazil's global image to earlier governance. He asserted that since 2023, Brazil has made significant progress, including halving deforestation in the Amazon, reducing it by over 30% in the Cerrado and cutting Pantanal fires by more than 90%.

Also Read | Gold and Silver Prices Tumble as West Asia Tensions Ease; MCX Gold Slumps Over 1.5% and Silver Plunges 4.73%.

The president also outlined Brazil's broader environmental agenda, citing initiatives such as the Tropical Forests Forever Fund and efforts to expand protected areas. New measures announced include the creation of a 41,000-hectare reserve in northern Minas Gerais and expansions of the Pantanal National Park and Taiamã Ecological Station.

Lula emphasised regional cooperation, noting joint efforts by South American nations to protect migratory birds. He also expressed hope for the approval of the Escazu Agreement and progress on global initiatives like a South Atlantic whale sanctuary.

Framing environmental protection as a pillar of diplomacy, Lula positioned Brazil as a key global actor committed to sustainability, cooperation, and institutional strengthening. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)