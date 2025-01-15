Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 (ANI): A breakthrough has been achieved in the Gaza conflict, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, marking a potential turning point in the ongoing war, CNN reported citing sources.

According to sources, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages seized during the October 7, 2023, attacks, while Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return

The agreement would deliver the first reprieve from war for the people of Gaza in more than a year, and only the second since the Israeli bombardment began, as per CNN.

This agreement would bring much-needed relief to the people of Gaza, who have faced dire humanitarian conditions for over a year. Once confirmed, the deal is expected to allow Palestinian civilians to return to northern Gaza and facilitate a massive influx of humanitarian aid into the strip.

Following this, Senator James E Risch said this during the Marco Rubio hearing, "the committee, I've just been advised that there's been a ceasefire announced in Gaza. Before we all celebrate though obviously, we're all going to want to see how that executes with that."

Notably, Israel began its military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, attacks.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed at least 46,707 Palestinians and wounded 110,265 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive, as per Al Jazeera (ANI)

