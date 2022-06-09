Beijing, Jun 9 (PTI) The BRICS countries have agreed to establish a forum on agriculture and rural affairs development, as the agriculture ministers of the five-member bloc discussed measures to deepen cooperation on food security and poverty reduction.

The meeting held virtually on Wednesday adopted a joint statement by the agriculture ministers of BRICS nations comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and a document on BRICS food security cooperation strategy, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting announced the establishment of a forum on the agriculture and rural affairs development of BRICS countries, the report said.

Meetings of various ministries of the five-member bloc were being held ahead of this year's BRICS summit. China, which is the chair of the BRICS bloc, is due to hold the summit expected to be held virtually.

Speaking at the meeting, China's Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian said BRICs countries should deepen cooperation on food security and poverty reduction to contribute to global food security.

To tackle the challenges to global food security, Tang called on BRICS countries to resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its centre, enhance the synergy of agricultural trade policies, and further expand partnerships with stronger multilateral and bilateral cooperation on agriculture.

Despite the severe challenges brought by COVID-19 and natural disasters, China has managed to ensure enough food for over 1.4 billion people through its own efforts, making a contribution to global food security, said Tang.

With the theme of cooperation on agriculture and rural areas among BRICS countries, the meeting this year focused on topics such as global food security and poverty reduction, the Xinhua report said.

Also a meeting of the business representatives from the BRICS countries pledged Wednesday to enhance multilateral cooperation to safeguard the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries.

The 2022 annual meeting of the BRICS Business Council was held in Beijing, with about 150 representatives from the council's working groups attending the meeting online, official media here reported.

At the meeting, India expressed its commitment to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ending hunger and step up production and productivity of agriculture through sustainable use of natural resources.

Minister of state for agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, representing India, highlighted various steps and initiatives undertaken by the government in the field of agriculture and for welfare of the farmers.

The minister also "emphasised on India's resolve to fulfill the SDGs of ending hunger and step up production and productivity of agriculture through sustainable use of natural resources," an official statement said in New Delhi on Thursday.

Karandlaje also called for support and celebration of the International Year of Millets, 2023 by the BRICS nations, while sharing the importance of millets in food and nutrition security and climate resilience.

A joint statement on building high-quality partnerships among BRICS countries was published at the meeting, calling for efforts to deepen dialogue and enhance cooperation. China has cooperated with all parties to leverage professional and resource advantages and promote economic recovery, Chen Siqing, chairman of the Chinese chapter of the BRICS Business Council said.

China will work with business communities among the BRICS countries and adhere to innovation-driven development to enhance growth momentum, Chen added.

The BRICS Business Council was established during the fifth BRICS Summit held in 2013 in Durban, South Africa, with the aim of promoting and strengthening business, trade and investment ties among the business communities of the five BRICS countries.

