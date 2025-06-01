Moscow, May 31 (AP) A passenger train derailed in western Russia late Saturday after a bridge collapsed because of what local officials described as "illegal interference." Officials said at least some passengers were injured.

The train came off its tracks in Russia's Bryansk region en route from the Russian capital of Moscow to Klimov in the country's west, Moscow Railways said in a statement. It said the bridge had been damaged "as a result of illegal interference in transport operations" without elaborating.

Bryansk regional Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said some passengers were injured but did not give further details.

"Emergency services and government officials are working at the scene," he said. "Everything is being done to provide all necessary assistance to the victims." (AP)

