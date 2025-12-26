Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): The Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) Azad has alleged that the enforced disappearance of Baloch women by Pakistani security agencies represents what it termed the "worst form of Baloch genocide", expressing concern over what it described as the continued silence of international human rights organisations.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, a spokesperson for BSO Azad claimed that Baloch women are being forcibly disappeared daily as a form of collective punishment. According to the organisation, women subjected to enforced disappearances allegedly face torture, fabricated criminal cases, and public humiliation through what it described as "media trials", resulting in damage to their honour and dignity.

The statement further alleged that elderly and ill women are also being detained and subjected to harsh treatment. BSO Azad accused Pakistani military institutions of operating with "unchecked freedom" in Balochistan, claiming that civilian areas are targeted through drone strikes and bombardment under the justification of counterterrorism operations.

BSO Azad asserted that the alleged actions constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and accused global human rights bodies of remaining silent in the face of what it described as grave abuses. The organisation claimed that this silence reflects "complicity" with Pakistani military institutions.

According to the statement, enforced disappearances of women are part of a broader policy aimed at suppressing political and social awareness within Baloch society. The organisation also linked the alleged repression to the imprisonment of Baloch political leaders, stating that such measures are intended to weaken resistance movements in the region.

The post further warned that Pakistan was attempting to normalise what it described as systemic violence against Baloch women to avoid domestic and international scrutiny. BSO Azad stated that the scale of alleged abuses had reached an "extreme" level and required urgent international attention.

Drawing historical parallels, the organisation compared the situation in Balochistan to events during Bangladesh's liberation movement in 1971, when the Pakistani military was accused of committing mass atrocities. According to BSO Azad, similar patterns of violence and repression are now being witnessed in Balochistan, particularly against women.

BSO Azad concluded by urging the international community to take notice of the situation and intervene to prevent further alleged abuses against Baloch women. Pakistani authorities have not responded to the allegations raised in the statement at the time of filing this report. (ANI)

